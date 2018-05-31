Accused killer Markeith Loyd files motion for new attorney

Markeith Loyd appears in court for a status hearing on Aug. 3, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd has filed a new motion seeking a new attorney.

Loyd alleges that his public defender is incompetent and they don't get along.

In court documents, Loyd also claims his lawyer is not doing enough to get him proper medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during his arrest.

Loyd is currently awaiting trial for the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

