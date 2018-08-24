Markeith Loyd seeks removal of death penalty option

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused double murder suspect Markeith Loyd is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Loyd's attorney is now asking for the death penalty option to be taken off the table.

Terry Lenamon argues that Gov. Rick Scott never had the authority to remove State Attorney Aramis Ayala from his client's case.

Scott replaced Ayala after she announced that she would not seek the death penalty in any case. She later formed a committee to determine if the death penalty should be sought in appropriate cases.

If convicted, Loyd could face a possible death sentence in the 2016 murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Friday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.