Accused killer Markeith Loyd to appear in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd is expected to be in court Wednesday for a status hearing.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016, and later fatally shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton at a Walmart when she attempted to arrest him.

During his last court appearance, Judge Fredrick Lauten granted Loyd's request for a new defense attorney. Loyd is now being represented by Miami attorney Terry Lenamon.

During Wednesday hearings, both sides are expected to go over a series of motions.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

