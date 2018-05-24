Accused Kissimmee cop killer Everett Miller appears in court

Everett Miller, the man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers during a confrontation in August, was silent during a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

He sat in a navy blue jumpsuit with handcuffs around his ankles as his attorney and state prosecutors discussed the status of his criminal case.

A prosecutor said Thursday that the state expects to call between 25 to 40 witnesses during the guilt phase of the trial.

The next status hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, when attorneys will discuss how the deposition process is progressing.

Miller is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter.

