Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein dies of apparent suicide

NEW YORK - Jeffrey Epstein, 66, who was indicted on sex trafficking charges last month, was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell Saturday, reports say.

According to The New York Times, Epstein hanged himself and his body was found this morning at Metropolitan Correctional Center at roughly 7:30 a.m.

After being denied bail last month, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell. Authorities placed him on suicide watch.

Epstein pleaded not guilty in July after an indictment accused him of sex trafficking dozens of underage girls. Some girls were as young as 14 years old.

Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking.

