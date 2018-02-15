Accused Windermere serial rapist to appear in court ahead of trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Windermere man accused of raping two unconscious women while videotaping the incidents is expected to be back in court Thursday.

The hearing in Darryl Patterson's case comes less than a week before he is scheduled to go on trial in Orange County.

During a court appearance last week, prosecutors asked for another alleged victim's testimony to be allowed in the upcoming trial.

A decision has yet to be made by the judge.

