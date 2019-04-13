Student found dead in Palm Coast, sheriff's deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - An 18-year-old student was found dead overnight Saturday, according to Flagler County Sheriff's deputies.

Curtis Israel Gray was found at Palm Coast Laundry shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found Gray with a gunshot wound and he was airlifted to a trauma hospital, where he died, deputies said.

FCSO detectives and deputies are currently investigating the incident and following all leads.

Officials believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.

“This is a very sad day for the families of those involved and we are following all leads to find out exactly what happened,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will release more information when it is appropriate.”

Gray transferred from Matanzas High School to Flager Palm Coast High School at the begining of the spring semester.

"We will have grief counselors on both campuses Monday morning. They will be available as long as they are needed to support both staff and students," said Jason Wheeler of Flagler County Public Schools.

