Additional officers to be at St. Cloud High School Friday after vague threat

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Osceola County School District said additional officers will be at St. Cloud High School after a vague threat was posted on social media.

The district said the threat appears to be from a fake account.

School leaders said the St. Cloud police and the district’s safety and security team are investigation the situation.

The school district said the threat appears to be a hoax.

Officials said as a precaution, additional law enforcement will be on campus Friday.



