Adopt a pet for $12 in Central Florida during December

Do you want to give the gift of a new furry pet this holiday season?

You’re in luck because pet adoption fees throughout Central Florida have been lowered to $12 in December.

Orange County Animal Services, Seminole County Animal Services, Osceola County Animal Services and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are looking to place 2,000 homeless shelter pets into forever homes by taking part in “Home for the Holidays.”

A wide range of ages, breeds and sizes of pets will be available across the participating shelters. The $12 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccinations and microchip identification.

“This promotion is a coordinated effort among Central Florida’s largest pet shelters, which first began in 2011,” said Dil Luther, manager of Orange County Animal Services. “Each year, we continue to see the impressive adoption results soar higher and higher through this promotion. Last year, we had a total of 714 adoptions at Orange County Animal Services … and it’s my hope this will be our best year yet.”

Locations:

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando 2727 Conroy Road, Orlando; 2800 County Home Road, Sanford Phone: 407-351-7722 Website: petallianceorlando.org

Orange County Animal Services 2769 Conroy Road, Orlando Phone: 407-836-3111 Website: ocnetpets.com

Seminole County Animal Services 232 Bush Blvd., Sanford Phone: 407-665-5201 Website: seminolecountyfl.gov

Osceola County Animal Services 3910 Old Canoe Creek Road, St Cloud Phone: 407-742-8000 Website: osceolacountypets.com



