After 2 downtown Orlando attacks, police investigate possible connection

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department has stepped up patrols and resources in the Lake Eola Heights and Thornton Park neighborhoods following two attacks that happened two days apart.

The first incident happened last Wednesday when a woman who was walking her dog said a man followed her into her residence in the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue. Three days later, a man was walking with friends after dinner in the 100 bock of South Eola Drive when he said a man assaulted him.

Orlando Police Department officials said two detective units are working together on the cases and are following leads in the area.

"At this time, we do not have enough information to say these cases are related. There are similarities and we are not ruling anything out," police said. "Our detectives are working together."

Meanwhile, residents in the Lake Eola area are being extra vigilant when out walking.

Some local business owners are also worried about the impact crime will have on their foot traffic and numbers.

Police are looking for help from the public asking anyone with videos or pictures related to either incident to contact police.

Police said the public's help is important and can help generate more leads.

