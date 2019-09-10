After deadly crash, residents warn of dangers on Lake Pickett Road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A deadly head-on crash Monday marks the fourth fatality on Lake Pickett and South Tanner roads since 2013.

The crash, which left one man dead and three people injured, happened on a curve that residents said has been dangerous for years.

Lisa Ottersen, who has lived in the area for 14 years, said drivers are constantly speeding.

"You hear them, the noise, all the way down the end and sometimes you hear the crashes down there on the dead man's curve," Ottersen said, referencing the nickname residents have given the intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the drivers are to blame, not the roadway.

"We believe that speed plays a factor in all of these crashes. People were taking the curve too fast," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

Montes said the area is seeing more traffic from drivers who use it as a cut-through.

"Those cut-through drivers are in a hurry. They're obviously doing that to cut off time and that's where they're going... So they're going to be the ones that take more risks," Montes said.

Statistics show the stretch of roadway has become even deadlier in recent years. From 2004 to 2012, there were two fatalities but, in the past six years, that number has doubled.

Troopers said the stretch of road has seen four fatalities since 2013.

