Against Scout's honor: Suspect behind stolen Boy Scout trailer caught on camera

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are searching for an unidentified person of interest in connection with a Boy Scout trailer that was stolen last week.

Officers said the white trailer emblazoned with "Boy Scouts of America Troop #285" was reported stolen Aug. 8 from 2401 N. Harbor City Blvd., according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Later that afternoon, an unidentified white male was seen at the BP gas station at 1165 Sarno Road. Police have identified the man as a person of interest in the case and are seeking help in identifying and locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

