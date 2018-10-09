Airbnb offers free housing in preparation of Hurricane Michael

Airbnb is offering free housing for residents forced to evacuate the Panhandle and Northern Florida due to Hurricane Michael.

Airbnb's Disaster Response and Relief Team activated the Open Homes Program to help evacuees and is sending relief workers to provide assistance. The program allows the evacuees, emergency relief workers and volunteers temporary housing free of charge.

From now until Oct. 29, areas in Florida, Georgia and Alabama are offering free listings. Airbnb will expand the Open Homes listings if and where needed, or by request of local officials, according to a news release.

Airbnb contacted all of the host homes within the three-state zone to inform the hosts about the Disaster Response activation and asking them to take part in the program if they can help.

Those looking to participate in hosting evacuees can sign up their home here and click "Sign Up Your Home." Evacuees can use the same link to create a free account and then click "Find Shelter." Airbnb is also waiving all service fees and state/local taxes.

The following is a listing of the communities offering free housing for residents and workers:

Florida

Greater Jacksonville area

All of Central Florida (including Orange, Osceola, Polk, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, Marion, Lake, Sumter counties)

Greater Gainesville area

Alabama

Greater Mobile area

Greater Montgomery area

Greater Dothan area

Greater Auburn/Opelika area

Greater Savannah area

Georgia

Greater Savannah area

Greater Columbus area

Greater Macon area

Greater Brunswick area (including Camden, Clinch and Wayne Counties)

Map of Airbnb Open Homes

