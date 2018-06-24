Airboat used to help find woman missing for three days

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are on their third day looking for a Deltona woman who may be experiencing some hearing impairment and went missing after her truck got stuck in a wildlife area near Daytona Beach on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Nikki Shriver, 30, was driving a tan 1997 Toyota pickup truck in the area of 595 Gopher Ridge Road and Old DeLand Road when the vehicle got stuck around 5 a.m.

Authorities used an airboat Sunday morning on a canal alongside U.S. 92 to try to find Shriver.

Members of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Air 1 and VCSO K-9, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Division of Forestry have all been searching.

Shriver was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She is between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall. Deputies said she could be experiencing hearing impairment.

Anyone with information about Shriver's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

