Plane goes off runway, ends up in ditch at Orlando Executive Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Cessna twin-engine airplane went off a runway and ended up in a water-filled ditch Monday morning at Orlando Executive Airport.

No one was injured in the incident, which was reported around 8:15 a.m. at 365 Rickenbacker Drive.

The plane was carrying four people, including the pilot, when it lost power and crashed into the drainage ditch, officials said.

The nose of the plane ended up in the water.

Orlando fire officials said a hazmat team contained a fuel leak, preventing any runoff.

[PHOTOS: Plane ends up in ditch at Orlando Executive Airport]

The runway will be closed until the plane is towed away.

A plane ends up in a water-filled ditch.

An airplane ends up in a ditch at Orlando Executive Airport.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.