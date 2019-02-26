Alabama, Martina McBride, Old Dominion headline Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. - There are 11 days of strawberries and music coming to Florida.

The 84th annual Florida Strawberry Festival hits Plant City from Feb. 28 to March 10.

Get your hands on fresh strawberries, strawberry shortcake, strawberry shortcake milkshakes, strawberry coated nuts, chocolate dipped strawberries, strawberry pie and cheesecake, strawberry pizza and more.

If strawberries aren’t your thing, there’s entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides and delicious food.

Gates open each weekday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with hours extended to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Tickets for adults are $10. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 cost $5 and children ages 5 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Concert tickets are additional.

Concert lineup:

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys.

Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Alabama.

Friday, March 1, at 3:30 p.m.: Willie Nelson & Family.

Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.: Brothers Osborne.

Saturday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m.: Home Free.

Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m.: Kool & the Gang.

Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m.: Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss.

Sunday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.: Pitbull Toddler.

Monday, March 4, at 3:30 p.m.: Pat Boone.

Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.: Martina McBride.

Tuesday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m.: The Drifters, Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters.

Tuesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.: Needtobreathe

Wednesday, March 6, at 3:30 p.m.: Gene Watson

Wednesday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.: Styx

Thursday, March 7, at 3:30 p.m.: The Lettermen

Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.: for King & Country

Friday, March 8, at 3:30 p.m.: Tanya Tucker

Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.: Chris Janson

Saturday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.: Keith Sweat

Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 p.m.: Bill Anderson & Bobby Bare

Sunday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.: Old Dominion

For more information, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.