Aldi commits to reusable, recyclable, compostable packaging by 2025

BATAVIA, Ill. - Aldi announced it is committed to doing its part to help combat the global plastics crisis.

The supermarket chain says 100% of its packaging, even plastic packing, will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

It will also reduce its packaging material by 15% across its entire range.

Aldi said in a news release it will working to achieve the following goals:

By 2025, 100 percent of ALDI packaging, including plastic packaging, will have reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging;

By 2025, packaging material of all ALDI-exclusive products to be reduced by at least 15 percent;

By 2020, 100 percent of ALDI-exclusive consumable packaging to include How2Recycle label;

By 2020, implement an initiative to make private-label product packaging easier for customers to reuse;

Guide continuous improvement of product packaging by internal expertise and external evaluations.

“ALDI has never offered single-use plastic shopping bags. And while we’re pleased that we’ve helped keep billions of plastic grocery bags out of landfills and oceans, we want to continue to do more,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “The commitments we’re making to reduce plastic packaging waste are an investment in our collective future that we are proud to make.”

Aldi officials said the company recycled more than 250,000 tons of materials in 2018.

To learn more, click here.



