3 children missing out of Pasco County found safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: The children were found safe.

Original story below:

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for two boys and a girl who could be with a 35-year-old woman, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for 13-year-old Dexter Kearnes, 9-year-old Kraven Kearnes and 5-year-old Makayla Dyer. Authorities said they could be with Amanda Fuller-Kegley, 35.

The children were last seen in the 9000 block of Chantilly Lane in Port Richie.

Authorities said Fuller-Kegley and the children could be traveling in a 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero bearing North Carolina license plate number FBD2774. The back window of the vehicle is missing and covered in black tape.

Fuller-Kegley has "Lily" tattooed on her left arm and a tattoo of a gargoyle on the left side of her chest. It's unclear what relationship she has, if any, to the children.

Anyone who sees the children is asked to call 911.

