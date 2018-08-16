Alert issued for 3 missing Florida children

DADE CITY, Fla. - An alert has been issued for three missing Florida children.

Authorities said they are searching for Christopher Christy, 1; Justin Simonds, 6; and Jeremy Simonds, 6; all of whom were last seen Tuesday in Dade City.

The children may be in the company of Christopher Christy Sr., 29, and Shannon Adams, 24, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Christopher Christy is 2 feet 7 inches tall and 25 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Justin Simonds is 4 feet tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Jeremy Simonds is 3 feet 10 inches tall and 38 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Officials said Christopher Christy Sr. is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including the letter "C" on his left arm, the letter "C" on his right forearm, the words "Turn 'Em Out" on his left hand and a star on his right arm.

Adams is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2005 cream Chrysler PT Cruiser, with the Florida tag 663HB.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1493 or 911.

