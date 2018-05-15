Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Florida girl

NAVARRE, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Florida girl.

Emily Navarro was last seen in Navarre, east of Pensacola in the Florida panhandle, officials said Tuesday morning.

Emily might be in the company of 18-year-old Elvin Castron Murcia, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. They are possibly traveling in a black Honda Civic with Tennessee plates.

Emily is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Murcia has a slender build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-983-1100.

