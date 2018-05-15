Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Florida girl

NAVARRE, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Florida girl.
Emily Navarro was last seen in Navarre, east of Pensacola in the Florida panhandle, officials said Tuesday morning.
More News Headlines
Emily might be in the company of 18-year-old Elvin Castron Murcia, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. They are possibly traveling in a black Honda Civic with Tennessee plates.
Emily is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Murcia has a slender build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-983-1100.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.