Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Kissimmee girl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Monday for a 14-year-old Osceola County girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the warning for Tiara Blankenship, of Kissimmee.

Tiara was last seen in the 4900 block of Dunmore Lane in Kissimmee, the FDLE said.

No other details about her disappearance have been released.

Tiara was described as a white girl, about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Tiara is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or 911.

