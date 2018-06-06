Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Apopka girl

APOPKA, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 16-year-old Apopka girl.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Lovenica Elma was last seen in the 700 block of South Park Avenue in Apopka.
Elma was described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red dress and white sandals.
No other details have been released.
