Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Florida boy

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Florida boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that Brodi Zuniga, of Bonita Springs, was last seen near East Terry Street in Lee County.

Officials said Brodi may be with Sergio Zuniga, 36, of Bonita Springs.

Brodi is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Brodi was last seen wearing a red shirt, green sweat pants and white socks with blue tips. He as two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite, officials said.

Sergio Zuniga is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The FDLE said they may be traveling in a dark blue 2005 Nissan Altima, with the Florida tag LBNV79.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

