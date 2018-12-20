Missing child alert for Groveland toddler canceled

GROVELAND, Fla. - A missing child alert issued Thursday morning for a 2-year-old Groveland boy has been canceled, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE officials tweeted Thursday afternoon that Carter Cox had been found safe.

The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for Carter Cox has been cancelled. The child has been found safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 20, 2018

Authorities later said he was found with his foster mother in Port Saint Lucie.

No other details were immediately available.

