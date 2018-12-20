News

Missing child alert for Groveland toddler canceled

Carter Cox, 2, found safe, authorities say

Photo: FDLE

GROVELAND, Fla. - A missing child alert issued Thursday morning for a 2-year-old Groveland boy has been canceled, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE officials tweeted Thursday afternoon that Carter Cox had been found safe.

Authorities later said he was found with his foster mother in Port Saint Lucie.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.