SEBRING, Fla. - A missing child alert was canceled Tuesday for a 14-year-old Florida girl.

Officials said Michaela Graham, who had last been seen Monday in Sebring, was found safe.

Details about her recovery have not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had said Michaela might have been with Elizabeth Wortman, 37, of Sebring.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.