KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A missing 13-year-old Kissimmee boy has been found safe.

Kissimmee police said Tej Deen Haba, who was reported missing Wednesday was located Thursday morning at his school by a guidance counselor.

Searchers used bloodhounds during a search for the boy.

No other details have been released.

