Alex Morgan invites family, teammates of Parkland victim to USWNT game

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Women's National Team and Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan reached out to a friend of Parkland victim Alyssa Alhadeff on Twitter and invited her to the U.S. Women's National Team game in Orlando.

Alhadeff was a soccer star at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School before she was killed in a school shooting that left 17 people dead. She was 14 years old.

"Alyssa was a beautiful, smart, talented, successful, awesome, amazing soccer player. You'll be greatly missed, Alyssa. We love you so much. You'll always, always be in our hearts," her mother said.

Morgan reached out to Alhadeff's teammate from the Parkland Travel Soccer club on Twitter this week and invited her and her teammates to the March 7 game in Orlando, where U.S. Women's Soccer will honor Alhadeff's life with a moment of silence.

"I think it's important you're there as well," Morgan wrote. "You are also her family, and the soccer community helps each other."

Morgan said she would be honored to host her teammates at the game and told the girl to plan on coming and she will make sure they have tickets.

Thank you so much to everyone who helped @jamiemorris03's tweet spread and make its way to us. We got in touch with Alyssa’s family last week and are honored to say they will be at our match in Orlando on March 7, where we will hold a moment of silence to honor her life. pic.twitter.com/2OwbB40fMI — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) February 25, 2018

