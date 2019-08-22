Alex Morgan leaves game after collision, Orlando beats Chicago 2-1

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Bongarts/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 despite one of Orlando’s best players leaving the game early.

Alex Morgan was involved in a collision in the 13th minute.

Around 8:35 p.m., the team said she was substituted from the match as a precaution and is currently being evaluated.

The scoring started in the 33rd minute after a Rachel Hill header into the corner of the net.

In the second half, Chioma Ubogagu added to the Orlando lead in the 61st minute.

Orlando’s next game is against the Washington Spirit on Saturday.



