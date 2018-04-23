All charges dropped against golfer accused of raping teen

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - All charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen in Osceola County have been dropped.

Craig Kearney, a professional golfer from the United Kingdom, was accused of giving a teenage girl enough wine to make her black out and then having sex with her, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old victim said the attack happened in August, but she did not report it until January. Kearney was charged in early February.

The case was closed, however, with a filing of “no information” just two weeks after Kearney was arrested. All charges against Kearney were then dropped.

Kearney was listed on the PGA Europro tour in 2013, but his current status as a player is unclear.

