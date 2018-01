OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo officials said an all-clear has been given after an investigation into a suspicious device that closed the roadway at State Road 434 and Mitchell Hammock Road Sunday night.

Police said they believe the devices in question are anti-theft devices that flash. They were wrapped and X-rayed, police said.

Officials said they expect the roadway to be reopened shortly.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.