Allegiant celebrates 40 million passengers to Florida with free flight

SANFORD, Fla. - A lucky group of travelers got a free flight courtesy of Allegiant Air as part of the low-cost airline's celebration of a big milestone.

The travelers at Orlando Sanford International Airport waited outside of Gate 11 Thursday to board their flight to Des Moines, Iowa.

But before boarding could begin, Allegiant officials shared a big announcement.

"We have reached 40 million passengers in and out of Florida," Michelle Whaley, with Allegiant, said.

The airline said this is a major milestone. Whaley said Allegiant started flying in and out of Florida in 2005.

In the past 13 years, airline officials said, the carrier has flown over 80 million passengers nonstop to locations around the country and half of them fly through Florida. Whaley said 18.5 million travelers have flown through Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The low-cost airline wanted to celebrate the 40 millionth traveler with the lucky passengers on board Flight 2102.

Officials announced minutes before boarding the airline was refunding passengers' entire travel itinerary.

"That includes air fare round trip, seats and baggage," Whaley said.

Travelers clapped and cheered after learning the news. Many were shocked and surprised to learn they were flying for free.

"Absolutely amazed. I'm very surprised," traveler Dennis Bulver said.

Jerry and Jean Campbell said they are planning another trip to Central Florida later this year. They said this is a huge savings for them.

"We were on our way home thinking what our trip cost us, so a little bonus to find out it didn't cost us what we thought," Jean Campbell said.

Allegiant said this is the airline's way of saying thank you to the millions of passengers who made this possible.

"We could not have done it without them. This is our way to show them respect and pay it back to them," Whaley said. "This is just the beginning. We're going to reach 80 million passengers in and out Florida, I can tell you that."

