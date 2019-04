FORT MYERS, Fla. - This is not the wake up call you want to get.

An alligator ripped through a lanai screen and camped out on a family’s back porch at 2 a.m. Friday according to Fort Myers police.

The officers were dispatched in the early morning hours to find a nearly 8-foot alligator.

The gator was captured by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and relocated, police said.

