Alligator goes for leisurely dip in Gulf, because why not?

It was a busy day at the swamp, apparently -- and one alligator decided he needed just a little more space to spread out.

So, he hit up the ocean.

Yes, you read that correctly: An alligator was spotted in the Gulf on Monday morning, just off Big Hickory Island, and not far from the shore.

Captain Jessica DeGraw, of Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises, Inc., captured video of the reptile taking a dip.

The Instagram post noted the gator sighting was rare.

Although alligators are primarily freshwater animals, they’re known to sometimes visit the ocean.

