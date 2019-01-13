Altamonte businesses in the dark after burglars cut power, smash doors

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Four Sunday morning break-ins left a string of Altamonte Springs businesses in the dark -- literally.

Altamonte Springs Police Department spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez said thieves cut the power to stores in the West Town Corners shopping center off of South State Road 434.

Estevez said the thieves broke into three restaurants and a salon, but multiple businesses in the plaza did not have power around 9:30 a.m.

Planet Smoothie employees were seen sweeping up the shattered glass that covered any potential customer's path into the shop. A gaping hole was centered in the web of cracks left in a Papa John's Pizza store's glass door.

An officer on the scene said it's unclear when power will be restored to the storefronts. He said the damage was too extensive for a Duke Energy technician to fix and that an electrician has been called.

The investigation is ongoing.

