Altamonte Mall workers injured as theft suspects attempt escape

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Police arrested two suspected credit card thieves at an Orlando area mall, and they said one of them battered two women as he tried to get away.

Altamonte Springs police said they responded to Altamonte Mall just after noon Sunday after a woman called them to report she was alerted by her credit card company that someone was using her stolen credit card at a store there.

Police said when they spotted the suspects, Travis Schmidt and Ronnie Baker, in the Sears parking lot, the pair ran back inside the mall to escape.

They said Baker ducked into Victoria's Secret to hide, and hit one of the employees as he pushed her out of the way.

"My head hit the wall, my face hit the wall, and when I opened my eyes, I saw my assistant manager got slammed into the cabinet," the employee told News 6.

She said Baker also threw a rack that was holding purses, which hit her boss in the back.

"Once I kind of got myself together, the first thing (I thought) is, 'Where is he?' I need to press charges," she said.

Altamonte Springs police nabbed Baker as he tried to leave the store.

A snapshot from one of the police body cameras shows Baker in handcuffs, sweating.

Investigators said they found more stolen credit cards, purses and cellphones in the car the suspects were driving, which they said was carjacked in Orange County on Friday.

News 6 found that the vehicle is possibly linked to a carjacking Friday morning in the parking lot of Top Golf along International Drive.

Baker and Schmidt are both being held in the Seminole County jail on nearly $30,000 bail each.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.