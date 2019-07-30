Altamonte Springs Mall evacuated for electrical fire

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Mall was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of an electrical fire inside the shopping mall, according to authorities.

Security evacuated the mall on East Altamonte Drive as a precaution after an electrical fire inside the Foot Locker store, according to Altamonte police.

Shoppers and employees were allowed back inside the mall a short time later. No one was hurt.

Seminole County Fire Deparment has since turned the scene over to Mall Operations.

