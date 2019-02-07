Ambassadors continue to address safety, panhandling in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolon is getting results with the help of the Downtown Ambassadors program.

On Thursday, Rolon spoke at "What's Up Downtown" at the Orlando Public Library, and discussed the police department's initiatives on safety and how they collaborate with the ambassadors.

"Its an opportunity with obviously a lot of interested people wanting to be involved, wanting to know what's happening in the downtown area and for us an opportunity to share what our efforts are." Rolon said.

The chief said ever since the Downtown Ambassadors program kicked off last year, he's seen more of a commitment to keeping downtown safe, that's complemented the efforts of his bike officers.

Some of the services of a Downtown Ambassador includes safety escorting for workers and residents as well as helping visitors get to event venues.

Though Rolon said the focus right now is to stop the panhandling of money, which he said can lead to more crime.

"There are some challenges especially with homelessness it is an issue that can not be resolved through arrest alone." Rolon added.

Rolon also mentioned last month's deadly shooting in downtown where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside Club Lit.

He explained it was a business security camera that captured footage that helped them bring leads to the case.

"The incident of downtown the camera came from a private business was the key to provide us with information that we hope will identify the individuals involved in that."

Right now the Police Department has 828 officers sworn in and 60 vacancies.

The chief mentioned how the department has added more bike officers to work the weekends in order to deal with downtown bar crowds.

