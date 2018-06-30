Amber Alert canceled for New Smyrna Beach children

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - An Amber Alert for three children missing out of New Smyrna Beach has been canceled.

Officials from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the children, who disappeared Friday, were found safe Saturday in Levy County.

The alert was issued for Akeem Dorset, 3, Aaliyah Brown, 10, and Makylah Brown, 8. The children were traveling with their grandmother, Venita Porter-Carter, 65, who was also found safe.

Officials said it appears Porter-Carter was driving most of Friday evening into Sunday looking for the Daytona Walmart. There are currently no charges against Porter-Carter, according to NSBPD.

Venita Porter-Carter

