Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old, 6-month-old boys

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two young boys thought to have been last seen in the Panhandle area.

Casen Page, 5, and Caden Page, 6 months, were last seen Wednesday in the Bonifay area. They may be with their father Joseph Page.

The boys and their father may be traveling in a 2014 white Ford Escape with tag number 0768TW that has an FSU tag in the front and an FSU sticker on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff's Office

at 1-850-547-3681 or call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.