Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Florida girl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert had been issued for a missing 8-year-old Cape Coral girl.

Juliet Odierna was last seen on Osasis Boulevard in Cape Coral, Florida. She was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes. Odierna is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weights 80 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials believe Odierna may be in the company of Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas.

Moschovas drives a 2016 black Hyundai Accent, that officials believe he is traveling with the child. His tag number is CBN9123 and he was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts and a white hat.

If you have any information surrounding Odierna's whereabouts, please contact Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 239-574-3223.

