American Airlines continues to cancel flights amid 737 Max investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - American Airlines continues to cancel flights as they await information regarding their grounded Boeing 737 Max jets.

American Airlines has extended cancellations through June 5, which will result in the cancelling of 90 flights per day based on the current schedule.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety Board grounded 24 of American Airlines' Max fleet after similar crashes on board Boeing 737 Max jets.

According to American Airlines, “By proactively canceling these flights, we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and rebooking options. We know these cancellations and changes may affect some of our customers, and we are working to limit the impact to the smallest number of customers.”

To read the full letter sent out by American Airlines click or tap here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.