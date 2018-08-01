Angel in clouds? You decide

MONTGOMERY, Texas - When you look at the picture of this cloud, what do you see?

Danny Ferraro, of Montgomery, Texas, posted this photo to his Facebook page, saying he saw a Texas angel in the clouds.

Ferraro was driving along a highway in Texas and was able to capture this inspirational photo.

The combination of clouds and sun make for a beautiful photograph, whether you see an angel or not.

One viewer commented on the post, saying, "This is right in front of where the motorcyclist was killed over the weekend. And where Trenton was killed on his motorcycle few years ago. Wow. Gives me goose bumps."

