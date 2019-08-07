Angel statue stolen from woman's patio in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said an angel statue was stolen from a woman’s patio in St Cloud.

The Sheriff’s Office said a person or persons stole patio furniture and yard decorative ornaments from a home in the 2400 block of Bronco Drive.

Investigators said an angel statue was stolen. The statue had been given to the victim by the American Veterans Service Organization in recognition of her son.

Her son, who recently died, was a veteran who had been involved in helping other veterans, according to investigators.

Duck statues, flowerpots and patio furniture were also stolen from her property.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.