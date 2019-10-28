Animal shelter warns pet owners of lost pet scam

PHOTO CREDIT: Shutterstock

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Animal Shelter is warning pet owners of a lost pet scam.

At least one pet owner in Lake County has been targeted, according to the shelter.

Shelter officials said the scammer contacts a pet owner who on social media or a national database about a missing dog.

The scammer tells the pet owner they have the missing pet and will exchange it for a gift card, according to shelter officials.

The shelter said the scammer does not have possession of the animal and is most likely not from Florida.

Anyone who is missing a pet should regularly check petharbor.com and local shelters.



