Anna, Elsa are back as first teaser for 'Frozen 2' drops

For the first time in forever or just less than six years, "Frozen" is back.

The first teaser for "Frozen 2" has dropped from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The footage shows Elsa (Idina Menzel) using her icy powers to try and make her way across a body of water.

Her sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), as well as Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) are also back.

"This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood, of "Westworld," are newcomers to the vocal cast.

"Frozen 2" was announced in March 2015 and will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2019.

