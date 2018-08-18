Another arrest made in connection with Titusville home invasion

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Another person has been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in Titusville, police said.

The home invasion happened Sunday on Prairie Lane.

Police said detectives used strong investigatory leads, which led to the location and arrest of Brent Bartholomew Jr., 21, around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Dylan Robinson and Marquis Cook were arrested earlier this week for their alleged participation in the armed home invasion, police said.

News 6 partner Florida Today had reported that police arrived at the residence where the robbery was reported to find two victims who had been battered, as well as missing property and money.

Bartholomew was booked into the Brevard County Jail. Police said Bartholomew was charged with felony witness tampering, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and felony violation of probation.

