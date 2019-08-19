Another Lake correctional officer arrested after inmate beating video

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A fourth Lake County correctional officer has been arrested after video posted to YouTube last month showed guards beating an inmate, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

The arrest of Lake Correctional Institution correctional officer Ian Gretka was announced Monday. He's charged with principal to malicious battery. He's also been fired from his position, which he had held since August 2016.

Gretka is accused of pulling inmate Otis Miller's legs and hitting him at least 13 times in the torso, according to an affidavit.

The video, which was recorded by an inmate using a contraband cellphone, shows at least 10 guards on top of Miller. So far, Capt. Milton Gass, correctional officer Hunter Lingo and correctional officer Joshua Petersilg are facing charges as well as Gretka.

They're accused of punching and stomping on Miller.

Florida Department of Corrections officials said more arrests and disciplinary action could be coming.

“As the FDC Office of Inspector General continues to investigate this incident we will ensure that anyone found to have acted outside their authorities or the standards of our Department will be held accountable. As I have stated before, the Florida Department of Corrections will not tolerate inmate abuse at any level,” FDOC Secretary Mark Inch said in a news release.

Court records show Miller has been in prison since 2002 on drug charges and a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. He's since been transferred to a different facility.

