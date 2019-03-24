Another Parkland school shooting survivor takes own life

PARKLAND, Fla. - Another survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland has died as the result of an apparent suicide, News 6 partner WPLG reported.

The death, which was reported on Sunday, comes one week after 19-year-old Sydney Aiello took her own life on March 17. Family members told media outlets that Aiello was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and suffered from survivor's guilt after the massacre at her high school on Feb. 14, 2018, left 17 people dead.

Authorities on Sunday had not identified the student.

Parkland shooting survivor and community activist David Hogg tweeted about the second death.

How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything?



Rip 17+2 🧡😭 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2019

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week both by phone and through online chat. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255 or you can click here to chat with a counselor online. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. For more information on suicide prevention, click here.

