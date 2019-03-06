Apartment fire reported near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An apartment complex near the University of Central Florida caught fire Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at 3443 Saddle Blvd, which is off Alafaya Trail about 1 1/2 miles from UCF.

Authorities have not said how the fire started. Eight apartment units were evacuated and no one was injured.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed several firetrucks and smoke coming from the second story of a building.

No other details were immediately available.

