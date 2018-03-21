Kissimmee roads shut down as crews respond to apartment fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A fire at an apartment building shut down roads in Osceola County Wednesday afternoon, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

Heavy smoke could be soon coming from the two-story apartment building located at 1459 Dorado Drive around noon, officials said.

Donegan Avenue was closed between John Young Parkway and Thacker Avenue around 11:45 as crews worked to put out the blaze. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Details about the cause of the fire or whether anyone was injured were not immediately released.

